obsessions
our picks
latest
popular
like us on facebook
follow us on twitter
quartz index
about us
register
log in
log out
Events
Atlas
quartz
quartz India
quartz Africa
Change your edition
back to menu
2017
Gunmen opened fire on New Year’s Eve celebrations in an Istanbul nightclub
GRIZZLY STEPPE
Malware created by the Russian government was discovered on a computer within a Vermont electric company
MEA CULPA
Quartz’s geopolitical forecasts for 2016 predicted the big theme, and missed the big call
WHAT GOES UP
Bitcoin’s bull run faces one gigantic question mark heading into 2017
home
our picks
popular
latest
obsessions
search
Post to
Cancel