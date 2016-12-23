How countries around the world celebrate the end of the year

The end of the year is a special time for people all around the world. Even where Christmas is not celebrated, red Santa caps, decorated trees and gift giving abound, mixed with religious and secular aspects of local holiday culture. This year, Quartz partnered with photo-sharing community EyeEm, to ask local photographers from London to Japan to show how they prepare for winter holidays. Here are their answers:

Milan, Italy

A man overlooks a Christmas market while walking along the Navigli of Milan. (@mattchinaski/EyeEM)

Strasbourg, France

The Strasbourg Christmas market, the oldest in Europe. (@miccoliofficial/EyeEm)

Cologne, Germany

Christmas trees for sale at an open air market in Cologne, Germany. (@cobaltstock/EyeEm)

Bohol, Philippines

A group of children dance in a performance organized by a local church to raise money after Typhoon Bopha on the island of Bohol in the Philippines. (@SaniaJelic/EyeEm)

Miyoshi, Japan

A reveler lights a sparkler in Miyoshi, Japan (@esspeshal/EyeEm)

Cali, Colombia

A child in Cali, Colombia partakes in Dia de las Velitas, a tradition celebrated on eve of the Immaculate Conception in December. (@CakeTanaka)

Eltham, Australia

The photographer holds up a shot of Jagermeister during a Christmas lunch in Eltham, Victoria, Australia. (@petersawers/EyeEm)

London, UK

The 2015 Santa Skate in London near Knightsbridge. (@eachat/EyeEm)

Tokyo, Japan

A holiday street scene in Shibuya, Tokyo. (@kt_pics/EyeEm)

Lugano, Switzerland

Decorated balconies in Lugano, Switzerland. (@Elena_Ph/EyeEm)

Auckland, New Zealand

@debbieu Wintertime decorations in Auckland, New Zealand, where Christmas is typically warm. (@debbieu/EyeEm)

Lisbon, Portugal

Decorations in Lisbon, Portugal’s historical Alfama district. (@irasimonova/EyeEm)

Nijmegen, Netherlands

@FrameMePleasePics Nijmegen (the Netherlands) (@FrameMePleasePics/EyeEm)

Bucharest, Romania

A holiday market in Bucharest, Romania. (@GryllusMinimus/EyeEm)

Durango, Mexico

A window in Durango, Mexico. (@cavazte/EyeEm)

Singapore