Researchers are pushing the limits of machine learning by programming a robot to fold laundry

Folding laundry, it turns out, is really hard to automate. Researchers from the UK, Czech Republic and Greece have used this seemingly simple task to extend the limits of machine learning and robotics. Andreas Doumanoglou, a PhD Student at Imperial College London, and his team programmed a two-armed robot to identify and fold laundry through a series of steps, each one with it’s own challenges.

Watch the video above to see the final product: a robot that probably folds clothes better than you do.