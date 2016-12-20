The massive explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico was caught on video as it happened

A massive explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market outside its capital on Dec. 20, killing at least 29 and injuring a dozen people.

The blast struck San Pablito marketplace in Tultepec, north of Mexico City. A video captured by a passerby showed what initially appeared to be a huge, colorful fireworks show that quickly became engulfed by a plume of gray smoke.

At least 60 people have been hurt in an explosion at a fireworks market near Mexico City, local media report. https://t.co/WiHVYAj7l3 pic.twitter.com/T24satoqga — CNN (@CNN) December 20, 2016

Ten ambulances and 50 paramedics were sent by the Mexican Red Cross, a non-governmental organization said on Twitter. A video shared by the group showed people on the ground running as smog hovered above the market and explosions rang in the background. Reuters described the aftermath as a “charred wasteland.”

Acuden 10 ambulancias de @CruzRojaEM con 50 paramédicos al incendio en el mercado de cohetes de #Tultepec. pic.twitter.com/N0VucD83GE — Cruz Roja Mexicana (@CruzRoja_MX) December 20, 2016

A lack of sufficient security measures had likely caused the blast, said Isidro Sanchez, the head of Tultepec emergency services.