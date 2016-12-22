The most-edited Wikipedia posts of 2016

EVERYONE'S A CRITIC

Where was Donald Trump’s father born? Did he graduate from Fordham University? And if not, can it still be considered his alma mater? Is there such a thing as “Trump ideology”? And what photo best represents him?

These are some of the questions quibbled over by Wikipedia contributors in the 200 edits made to Donald Trump’s page just over the last week.

Wikipedia is a crowdsourced encyclopedia, created and maintained by a cadre of dedicated volunteer editors who day in and day out watch the pages they care about. A list compiled by Wikimedia, the foundation that oversees the encyclopedia, shows the English pages they argued over the most this year, published in a blog post on Dec. 21. It provides a glimpse into the year’s obsessions, as seen through the eyes of the self-appointed keepers of the internet’s collective knowledge.

Donald Trump’s was one such highly edited page. So were pages on the Panama Papers, Kanye West’s album The Life of Pablo, and the number of bad guys in the fictional world of Transformers.

Wikipedia is one of the most popular sites on the web, so presumably what matters to its editors matters to everyone. Pages that get pored over could actually be more balanced, while pages that editors choose not to develop leave us in the dark. For the past decade, the year’s deaths have been the number-one edited pages, followed usually by big or controversial news items of the year: the civil war in Libya in 2011; the Pacific typhoon season in 2013; and Sarah Palin in 2008. In 2014, the Malaysian Airlines flight, ebola, ISIS, and the shooting of Michael Brown made the top-10 list.

The list also provides a window into the rather opaque and hard-to-access culture of the people who edit the largest English encyclopedia the world has. Technically anyone is free to edit the site, but the argumentative and often combative culture can keep new users out. Editors can join anonymously, but the bar to actually making a contribution that sticks is high, so even though there are 29 million registered editors, only about 130,000 are active. About 10% of the English editors were female in the last big survey of the editors conducted by the foundation, in 2012.

The editors tend to gravitate toward certain broad categories: entertainment, sports, and world events. Number 24 on this year’s list, two slots below Brexit, is the Miss Universe contest. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) shows up twice on the list, and indeed is the second most edited topic of all time, right after George W. Bush and before the United States.

Here are the 100 most edited English pages of the year:

Rank Wikipedia article Number of edits in 2016
1 deaths in 2016 18,230
2 Donald Trump 8,933
3 list of Hillary Clinton presidential campaign endorsements 6,527
4 United States presidential election 6,162
5 Republican Party presidential primaries 5,715
6 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting 5,540
7 Bailando 2015 5,342
8 list of Donald Trump presidential campaign endorsements 5,328
9 2016 in sports 5,277
10 2016 in South Korean music 5,074
11 Beverly Gray 4,957
12 statewide opinion polling for the United States presidential election 4,743
13 Panama Papers 4,659
14 2016 in Philippine television 4,600
15 2016 Pacific typhoon season 4,244
16 2016 Atlantic hurricane season 3,874
17 Democratic Party presidential primaries 3,736
18 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 3,593
19 The Life of Pablo 3,574
20 Vincent van Gogh 3,551
21 Donald Trump presidential campaign 3,513
22 United Kingdom European Union membership referendum 3,433
23 2016 ATP Challenger Tour 3,412
24 Miss Universe 2016 3,358
25 A.J. Styles 3,357
26 WrestleMania 32 3,307
27 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge 3,289
28 2016 Nice attack 3,262
29 2016 in film 3,236
30 Views 3,168
31 2016 Pacific hurricane season 2,848
32 2016 2,773
33 El Coyote 2,715
34 Transformers: The Last Knight 2,711
35 list of 2016 albums 2,703
36 Manchán of Mohill 2,702
37 list of most viewed YouTube videos 2,698
38 Big Brother 18 2,691
39 list of original programs distributed by Netflix 2,603
40 protests against Donald Trump 2,592
41 The Jungle Book 2,582
42 The Voice 2,567
43 2016 in American television 2,566
44 list of WWE personnel 2,559
45 RuPaul’s Drag Race 2,554
46 athletics at the 2016 Summer Olympics – qualification 2,508
47 2016 WTA Finals 2,490
48 Finding Dory 2,472
49 DC Extended Universe 2,467
50 2016 Turkish coup d’état attempt 2,464
51 The Voice 2,458
52 RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 2,414
53 Lonnie Mack 2,351
54 2016 WTA Tour 2,335
55 2016 ATP World Tour 2,327
56 Star Wars: The Force Awakens 2,320
57 Planet Nine 2,318
58 list of Autobots 2,276
59 X-Men: Apocalypse 2,271
60 American Idol 2,258
61 Deadpool 2,257
62 The X Factor 2,252
63 Forcade 2,236
64 nationwide opinion polling for the United States presidential election 2,227
65 Pokémon Go 2,219
66 America’s Got Talent 2,216
67 Zootopia 2,202
68 Jordan 2,201
69 Captain America: Civil War 2,188
70 2016 Brussels bombings 2,187
71 political positions of Donald Trump 2,185
72 Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics 2,140
73 Nuestra Belleza Latina 2016 2,138
74 United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics 2,120
75 2017 in sports 2,118
76 Muhammad Ali 2,115
77 Sausage Party 2,112
78 list of earthquakes in 2016 2,107
79 Hillary Clinton 2,082
80 Independence Day: Resurgence 2,081
81 EgyptAir Flight 804 2,081
82 newspaper endorsements in the United States presidential election 2,072
83 Dangerous Woman 2,065
84 list of current champions in WWE 2,055
85 The Revenant 2,044
86 Bailando 2016 2,019
87 2016 AFL season 2,015
88 Brexit 2,014
89 Big Brother Canada 2,007
90 Bigg Boss 10 1,997
91 list of terrorist incidents 1,983
92 garage rock 1,965
93 Ghostbusters 1,960
94 list of American Horror Story characters 1,958
95 Edge 1,957
96 India at the 2016 Summer Olympics 1,953
97 list of Decepticons 1,930
98 Legalism 1,929
99 David Bowie 1,928
100 Twice 1,924
