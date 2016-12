A powerful explosion blew apart the San Pablito Market on Tuesday (Dec. 20) in Tultepec, outside of Mexico City, killing at least 33 people, Reuters reports. It was packed with people buying fireworks traditionally used during the holiday season.

The exact cause of the explosion has yet to be determined by authorities. The path of its destruction is eerily visible in this aerial photo from the Associated Press. Only a handful of the nearly 300 stalls still stand, and the rest is a field of ash.