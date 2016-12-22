The definitive guide to streaming all your favorite Christmas movies right now

Gone are the olden days when we were forced to trudge through the snow to rent holiday movies from our neighborhood Blockbuster stores, like serfs in a Christmas carol.

Now, an abundance of Christmas cheer is available to stream with just a few clicks. And while some of the most popular Christmas titles, including It’s a Wonderful Life, A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Christmas Carol, and Elf aren’t available for free streaming—you have to buy or rent them on Amazon or iTunes—many of the season’s iconic movies are.

So, break out your ugly sweaters and fluffy blankets, and start hoarding your eggnog. Here’s a selection of Christmas movies and where to stream them: