In a year full of loathsome characters, we have a late contender for the worst of 2016

Carl Paladino is a Buffalo, New York, businessman, a former Republican candidate for New York governor, and the New York state co-chair of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

He’s also an unabashed racist pushing crude fantasies about bestiality.

In a four-question survey of local personalities in Artvoice, a Buffalo arts and culture website, Paladino took the opportunity to reveal his thoughts about outgoing US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. To the questions “What would you most like to happen in 2017?” and “What would you like to see go away in 2017?” he answered:

1. Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret [sic], who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady [sic] cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her. 2. Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

Other Buffalo news outlets, perhaps hoping this was some horrible editing error, contacted Paladino to verify he actually made those comments. As the Buffalo News reported:

Paladino verified to The Buffalo News that he did make the comments, while at the same time slamming News editors for inquiring. “Of course I did,” he said Friday morning. “Tell them all to go f— themselves.” “Tell that Rod Watson I made that comment just for him,” he continued, referencing one of the News’ black editors who is also a columnist.

Sitting New York governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, was not amused.

Carl Paladino made racist, ugly, reprehensible remarks about the President & First Lady. My wish this season is for unity.

Full statement pic.twitter.com/ZHgsrHmHbp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 23, 2016

Earlier this week, Paladino, a member of the Buffalo school board, introduced a resolution that would mandate local schools display a photo of Trump. There have been calls to remove Paladino from the board; no doubt they’re picking up steam again.