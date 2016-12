Malia and Sasha Obama were little kids when they came into the White House eight years ago. Malia was 10 and Sasha only seven (she’s the youngest child in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr.). Over the years, we’ve watched the girls grow into ladies.

They’ve been by their parents’ side for annual holiday celebrations like the Easter Egg Roll, the Thanksgiving turkey pardon, and the arrival of the White House Christmas tree. Watch our video to see the Obama girls through the years.