Geico accidentally courted racist Twitter trolls to sell insurance

A seemingly innocuous tweet intended to tug at the heart strings and sell insurance induced a storm of racist comments on Twitter.

The tweet in question was posted by State Farm on Wednesday (Dec. 21) and depicts a black man down on one knee proposing to an excited white woman, accompanied by text that reads: “Who said yes? Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling!”

Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J — State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016

The image of a happy interracial couple encouraged people to do more than call State Farm for an insurance quote—it brought out the internet trolls in full force. Then Geico, a State Farm competitor, jumped into the fray.

The original State Farm tweet was flooded with replies touting made up stats and declaring the need to take a “firm” stand against interracial couples in “Trump’s America.” Many outraged racists chimed in just to say they would be taking their business elsewhere. Cue the marketing opportunity:

The tactic backfired among people who found Geico’s methods unconscionable, even if members of the angry tweet mob seemed ready to take Geico up on its offer.

@StateFarm Hey @GEICO_Service @GEICO, u guys trying to cash in on a white supremacists thread? You're trash for that pic.twitter.com/LtVkGkulPf — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 24, 2016

Geico did not respond to requests to comment, but they posted an apology on Twitter shortly after Quartz reached out them.

Today we replied to a tweet offering a quote without seeing the image & its context. We apologize for the error & do not share their views. — GEICO Service Team (@GEICO_Service) December 24, 2016

In Geico’s defense, the tweets appear to have been sent using automated social media management platform Sprinklr, so it’s possible a bot was behind the ill-conceived tweets all along. Neither Sprinklr nor Geico has returned calls for comment to confirm or deny whether tweets were automated.

But a word of advice for Geico in the future: selling insurance may be “so easy a caveman could do it,” but when it comes to social media it’s worth putting in a little more effort and showing a little more humanity.