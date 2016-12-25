Netanyahu lashes out at Obama: “Friends don’t take friends to the Security Council”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu started his weekly cabinet meeting today (Dec. 25) with a strong critique of US president Barack Obama. Accusing the White House of a “complete contradiction” in both American policy and a 2011 pledge from the president to keep the terms of a Middle East peace agreement from being dictated by the United Nations, Netanyahu lamented the Dec. 23 vote by the Security Council to end the Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.

“Over decades, American administrations and Israeli governments had disagreed about settlements, but we agreed that the Security Council was not the place to resolve this issue,” Netanyahu said. “We knew that going there would make negotiations harder and drive peace further away.”

Fourteen of the 15 members of the Security Council voted for the draft resolution. Initially proposed by Egypt and put forward for a vote by Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal, and Venezuela, it calls for a halt to “all Israeli settlement activities” on Palestinian territory occupied since 1967—including East Jerusalem—and states that settlements in those areas have “no legal validity.”

The US abstained from the vote. But Netanyahu suggested American maneuvering was behind the resolution’s passage. “[F]riends don’t take friends to the Security Council,” he chided.

