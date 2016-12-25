Pop star George Michael is dead at 53

Singer George Michael has died at the age of 53, the BBC has reported, citing the pop star’s publicist.

The “Careless Whisper” singer, known for hit albums like Faith as a solo artist and songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and the holiday smash “Last Christmas” with the pop duo Wham! (with Andrew Ridgeley), “passed away peacefully at home,” Britain’s Press Association reported.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, Michael achieved the height of his fame in the late 1980s. His personal life soon became tabloid fodder, and in recent years, he struggled on and off with health problems. But as recently as mid-December, he was said to be preparing to put out a new album with help from producer and songwriter Shahid Khan, better known as Naughty Boy, who has worked with artists including Beyonce and Emile Sande.

My god. Rest in paradise @GeorgeMichael–an icon, an ally, a legend. pic.twitter.com/MfxPVFG0B2 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 25, 2016