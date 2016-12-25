From “Faith” to “Freedom”: George Michael’s most loved tracks

British singer George Michael died today (Dec. 25) at the age of 53, his publicist said.
The pop star started his music career as one half of the 1980s duo Wham!, and went on to enjoy a hugely successful solo career. Tributes poured in within moments of the shock announcement:
One of his most loved songs, Wham!’s Last Christmas, was released in 1984.
Here are some more of the artist’s most popular and memorable tracks:
Club Tropicana, 1983
Freedom, 1984
Careless Whisper, 1984
Last Christmas, 1984
Everything She Wants, 1984
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, 1984
Faith, 1987
I Want Your Sex, 1987
Father Figure, 1988
One More Try, 1988
Somebody to Love (with Queen, at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, 1992)
Fast Love, 1996
Outside, 1998
Amazing, 2004