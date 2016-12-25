From “Faith” to “Freedom”: George Michael’s most loved tracks

British singer George Michael died today (Dec. 25) at the age of 53, his publicist said.

The pop star started his music career as one half of the 1980s duo Wham!, and went on to enjoy a hugely successful solo career. Tributes poured in within moments of the shock announcement:

R.I.P. George Michael. You inspired many and your music will live on in the hearts of the community. You will be sorely missed x pic.twitter.com/tjXqkArahj — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) December 25, 2016

He had so many great songs, but just as inspiring to me: George Michael's principled stand for artists' rights & his battle for ownership. — Anil Dash (@anildash) December 25, 2016

One of his most loved songs, Wham!’s Last Christmas, was released in 1984.

Here are some more of the artist’s most popular and memorable tracks:

Club Tropicana, 1983

Freedom, 1984

Careless Whisper, 1984

Last Christmas, 1984

Everything She Wants, 1984

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, 1984

Faith, 1987

I Want Your Sex, 1987

Father Figure, 1988

One More Try, 1988

Somebody to Love (with Queen, at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, 1992)

Fast Love, 1996

Outside, 1998

Amazing, 2004