COULD HAVE LIVED THIS DANCE FOREVER

From “Faith” to “Freedom”: George Michael’s most loved tracks

Written by
Marta Cooper
British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012
Legend. (Reuters/Heinz-Peter Bader)
Written by
Marta Cooper

British singer George Michael died today (Dec. 25) at the age of 53, his publicist said.

The pop star started his music career as one half of the 1980s duo Wham!, and went on to enjoy a hugely successful solo career. Tributes poured in within moments of the shock announcement:

One of his most loved songs, Wham!’s Last Christmas, was released in 1984.

Here are some more of the artist’s most popular and memorable tracks:

Club Tropicana, 1983

Freedom, 1984

Careless Whisper, 1984

Last Christmas, 1984

Everything She Wants, 1984

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, 1984

Faith, 1987

I Want Your Sex, 1987

Father Figure, 1988

One More Try, 1988

Somebody to Love (with Queen, at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, 1992)

Fast Love, 1996

Outside, 1998

Amazing, 2004

home our picks popular latest obsessions search