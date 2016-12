If 2016 on earth felt too chaotic, perhaps it would have been better exploring the outer reaches of our galaxy. Here are some of the greatest shots from space that were taken or released in 2016. They capture everything from distant nebulas to peaceful images of our own planet.

A view of the Crab Nebula. (ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/NASA)

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo. (Reuters/NASA/Handout)

The bladed terrain of Tartarus Dorsa on the dwarf planet Pluto is seen in an image from NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout/Reuters)

The remnants of a long-dead star located some 160 000 light-years away within one of the Milky Way’s closest galactic neighbors — the Large Magellanic Cloud. (ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/NASA)

This 10.5-billion-year-old globular cluster, NGC 6496. (ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/NASA)

A time-lapse photo that showcases both a launch and return of a SpaceX rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 18, 2016. (SpaceX/Flickr)

A view of a winter storm affecting the US East Coast as seen from the International Space Station on Jan. 23, 2016. (Reuters/NASA/Handout)

An image taken by the Mars Curiosity rover shows an outcrop with finely layered rocks within the “Murray Buttes” region on lower Mount Sharp on Mars. (NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS)

Pluto’’s largest moon, Charon, is seen in a high-resolution photo captured by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, 2015 and released Sept. 15, 2016. (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout via Reuters)

The Bubble Nebula was captured in February, 2016, by the Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and released April 21, 2016. The nebula is seven light-years across about one-and-a-half times the distance from our sun to its nearest stellar neighbor, Alpha Centauri. (REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble Team/Handout via Reuters)

A photo taken by European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Tim Peake aboard the International Space Station shows an Aurora over northern Canada, taken from a point just north of Vancouver, January 20, 2016. The Canadian Rockies, Banff and Jasper national parks are visible in the foreground. The Bright lights of Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary (left of center) are also visible. (Reuters/ESA/Tim Peake/Handout)