More than Star Wars: The wide-ranging filmography of Carrie Fisher

Actress Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, days after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

Fisher’s legacy will surely be her role as Leia, the princess and later the general, in the Star Wars films, the first of which was released in 1977 when she was 19. She portrayed the character in the initial trilogy and in more recent installments, including The Force Awakens (2015), and the forthcoming Episode VIII. Her Leia also is rendered in digital form in the current movie, Rogue One.

But Fisher’s career, whether in acting or screenplay-writing roles, spans far beyond the franchise that made her a global sensation. Here are some notables, and you can check out her complete filmography at IMDB.

Shampoo, 1975

The Blues Brothers, 1980

Hannah and her Sisters, 1986

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

The ‘Burbs, 1989

Postcards from the Edge (screenplay), 1990