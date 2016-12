Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise died today at age 60. She had suffered a heart attack while on a flight last week.

Born to famed US actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, her life began in the spotlight. That attention followed Fisher throughout her life in Hollywood, from her iconic early role in the original Star Wars trilogy, to her later years of writing and performing.

Carrie Fisher at 19 months with parents Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in 1958. (AP Photo)

Carrie Fisher, at two years old with her mother Debbie Reynolds in 1959. (Bettmann/Corbis/Getty)

Fisher with Debbie Reynolds and brother Todd in Jamaica, in 1961. (AP Photo)

Carrie Fisher at age 16 in New York in 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Harrison Ford as Han Solo with Carrie Fisher during the filming of the “”Star Wars Holiday Special”” on Nov. 13, 1978.› (AP Photo/George Brich)

Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)

On the set of “The Empire Strikes Back” in 1979. (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fisher on the set of “The Blues Brothers” directed by John Landis in 1979. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fisher with Paul Simon in 1983 in New York (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine))

With her mother Debbie Reynolds in 1983. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)

Director and writer of “Star Wars” George Lucas (center) poses with cast members Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill during the premiere of “Star Wars Special Edition” in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 1997. (Reuters/Fred Prouser)

From left: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on July 10, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Fisher with mother Debbie Reynolds at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)