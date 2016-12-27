How to stream Carrie Fisher movies online

Actress Carrie Fisher did far more than star in the original Star Wars trilogy. She played a number of memorable roles in movies such as When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and Her Sisters. More recently, Fisher appeared on television shows like Sex and the City, 30 Rock, and the animated series Family Guy.

After going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles Dec. 23, the 60-year-old died on Dec. 27. The late actress will return to the movie screens for one last time in the next Star Wars film, Episode VIII, slated to be released December 2017.

To see her and her work, you can stream these films from a variety of sites:

🎥= free to stream, 💿= available for rent, 💵= available to buy

Movies Hulu Amazon iTunes Hannah and Her Sisters 🎥, 💿$3.99, 💵$9.99 Shampoo 💿$2.99, 💵$9.99 Star Wars: A New Hope 💵$14.99 💵$14.99 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 💵$14.99 💵$14.99 Star Wars: The Force Awakens 💵$14.99 💵$19.99 Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi 💵$14.99 💵$14.99 The Blues Brothers 💿$2.99, 💵$9.99 💿$2.99, 💵$9.99 When Harry Met Sally 🎥 💿$2.99, 💵$7.99 Postcards from the Edge* 💿$2.99, 💵$9.99

*Although Fisher did not act in this movie starring Meryl Streep, the story was based on her 1987 semi-autobiographical novel.