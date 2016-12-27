Watch Carrie Fisher hilariously turn the tables on a surprised interviewer

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars Trilogy, died this morning.

Fans are paying tribute to the sharp-tongued, all around badass by revisiting this Good Morning America interview Fisher gave last year: Fisher was on the show in December 2015 with her constant companion, a French bulldog named Gary, to discuss her return to the Princess Leia role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In it, Fisher completely takes over over the segment, blurting out whatever came to mind. “I think in my mouth, so I don’t lie,” she explained.

Host Amy Robach later called the quick-paced exchange “one of the most entertaining interviews ever.”

One YouTube commenter thanked Fisher for “giving us a little break from all of the mind-numbing Star Wars promo stuff.” Another called her the interviewer of the year, a well-deserved title.