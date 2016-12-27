TRIBUTE

Watch Carrie Fisher hilariously turn the tables on a surprised interviewer

Written by
Lila MacLellan
Lila MacLellan

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars Trilogy, died this morning.

Fans are paying tribute to the sharp-tongued, all around badass by revisiting this Good Morning America interview Fisher gave last year: Fisher was on the show in December 2015 with her constant companion, a French bulldog named Gary, to discuss her return to the Princess Leia role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In it, Fisher completely takes over over the segment, blurting out whatever came to mind. “I think in my mouth, so I don’t lie,” she explained.

Host Amy Robach later called the quick-paced exchange “one of the most entertaining interviews ever.”

One YouTube commenter thanked Fisher for “giving us a little break from all of the mind-numbing Star Wars promo stuff.” Another called her the interviewer of the year, a well-deserved title.

