2016 has been rough.

With the clampdowns on everything from food to free speech, as well as the loss of some of our favourite pop culture icons, it’s no surprise everyone is counting down the days till the year is over.

But let’s look on the bright side: 2016 was also marked by some amazing achievements made by Indians in every field, from space missions and Olympic sports to women’s rights and environmental conservation.

Here’s Quartz’s pick of the top 50 things that made 2016 in India not so bad after all: