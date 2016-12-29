STARBOYS AND GIRLS

2016 in pop music, in one chart

Written by
Dan Kopf
Justin Bieber holding up his arms at a performance.
And you thought I had totally fallen apart. (AP/Chris Pizzello)
Written by
Dan Kopf

The year in pop began with a resurgent Justin Bieber, summered with Drake and Rihanna and ended, as it always does, with Mariah Carey.

Over the course of 2016, only 10 different songs were the most streamed tracks on Spotify on a given day. The graph below shows the days each of these songs ruled the streaming charts, along with the number of times the song was streamed that day. The most streamed song on any one day was Drake’s One Dance on May 20 with almost 7.2 million listens, according to Spotify. (The service currently does not have data for March 25-27.)

Chart showing most streamed song on Spotify each day of 2016.

Song Artist Days most streamed
One Dance Drake 101
Closer The Chainsmokers 82
Work Rihanna 60
Cold Water Major Lazer 30
Starboy The Weeknd 30
Love Yourself Justin Bieber 25
Pillowtalk Zayn Malik 11
Black Beatles Rae Sremmurd 11
Sorry Justin Bieber 6
All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey 2
home our picks popular latest obsessions search