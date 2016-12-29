2016 in pop music, in one chart

The year in pop began with a resurgent Justin Bieber, summered with Drake and Rihanna and ended, as it always does, with Mariah Carey.

Over the course of 2016, only 10 different songs were the most streamed tracks on Spotify on a given day. The graph below shows the days each of these songs ruled the streaming charts, along with the number of times the song was streamed that day. The most streamed song on any one day was Drake’s One Dance on May 20 with almost 7.2 million listens, according to Spotify. (The service currently does not have data for March 25-27.)