Think “inflatables”—balloons, airbags, or pool rafts probably come to mind. The list might get a bit longer.

Researchers at MIT’s Tangible Media Group have developed a self-folding, origami-like technology called aeroMorph. The new type of inflatable could open the door to all sorts of things—basically, whatever designers figure out they can create with the material. Watch the video above to see how aeroMorph works, and the implications the innovation has for fashion, robotics, and design.