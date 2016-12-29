A mall in China is ringing in the Year of the Rooster with a Trump-like rooster statue

There’s Donald Trump, the president-elect who talks tough on China, and then there’s Donald Trump’s hair.

The president-elect’s hairstyle now adorns a white rooster statue at a shopping mall in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan in Shanxi province.

The statue will ring in the new Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac, said a representative of the mall. Lunar New Year falls on the end of January in 2017.

The rooster statue, with hand gestures apparently similar to Trump’s. (Weibo)

Already, similar products are available for sale on China’s biggest online shopping site Taobao. Customizable, inflatable ones are sold with prices ranging from 360 yuan ($52) for a two-meter-tall one to 45,000 yuan ($6,500) for a 16-meter-tall one.

Still, Trump’s politics were hard for some to ignore. “What does Trump have to do with our Year of the Rooster? Not to mention that Trump is tough on China and keeps attacking China on Twitter all the time. Why do we need to make our traditional rooster based on the image of a foreigner?” wrote one user (link in Chinese, registration required) on China’s social media site Weibo.