“She belonged to everybody”: Listen to Carrie Fisher narrate the biography of her mother Debbie Reynolds

A day after Carrie Fisher died, her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke and passed away too.

The mother-daughter duo were known for their multiple talents. Reynolds was an actress, singer, and film historian. Fisher was an actress, author, and script doctor. They had a complex relationship, which is to be the subject of an HBO documentary to be aired in March 2017.

In brief video for Turner Classic Movies, Fisher narrates the biography of her mother, describing her as having so much talent, “it’s insane,” and recalling what it was like growing up with a beloved movie star as a mother. “Walking down the street with her was like being in a parade,” Fisher says. “In public, I had to share her. She belonged to everybody.”