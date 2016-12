We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared this video of the entire human population in orbit doing the “mannequin challenge,” which likely qualifies as the most expensive on record. Even the Russians participated. But, it’s still not as good as Black Chyna’s rendition.