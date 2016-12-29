Allow Russia’s embassy in London to tell you how it feels about the US expelling 35 Russian diplomats

In a perfect summary of the political discourse of 2016, the Russian embassy in London is mocking US president Barack Obama with an emoji-filled tweet and a picture of an adorable duckling, cruelly stamped with the word “LAME.” The post—a reference to Obama’s “lame duck” period in office—was in reaction to a harsh set of US sanctions against Russia, announced Dec. 29.

Hitting back against Russian efforts to sway the US election, the Obama administration today expelled 35 Russian intelligence operatives and diplomats from the country, announced it was shutting down two Russian compounds and imposed sanctions on two of Russia’s intelligence services. Obama also said that US diplomats in Moscow had been under an “unacceptable level of harassment” from Russian secret services.

President Obama expels 35 🇷🇺 diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl 🇺🇸 people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm. pic.twitter.com/mleqA16H8D — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 29, 2016

The Russian embassy in London has been consistently trolling the US on Twitter over the past month:

DNC hacking is revealed as inside job: will Russia-bashers be left unemployed? (not likely) pic.twitter.com/2n8CpOCX8e — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 15, 2016

Statements that loss of Aleppo represent a humiliating blow to the West quite revealing: it is geopolitics, stupid! pic.twitter.com/5K1rr4Dz0q — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 2, 2016

MFA: Michael Fallon’s calls on @realDonaldTrump to stand up to Russia are bizarre meddling in US affairs. pic.twitter.com/rT6xGx755D — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 1, 2016

The Russian embassy in the US is sadly less imaginative:

'@MFA_Russia: if Washington takes new hostile steps, it will receive an answer. This applies 2 any actions agnst Russian diplomatic missions pic.twitter.com/55Vj3qHDkp — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) December 29, 2016

US president-elect Donald Trump, who has dismissed reports of Russian hackers swaying the election, will face a tough call on how to proceed once he is inaugurated in January. Asked about the possibility of new sanctions on Dec. 28, before today’s sanctions, he responded, “We ought to get on with our lives.”