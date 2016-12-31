The weirdest contraband the TSA confiscated in 2016

Passport? Check. Toothbrush? Check. Bat wrapped in barbed wire? Check.

This month the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a video of the 10 most unusual items it’s confiscated from passengers at security checkpoints this year, from a bullet-adorned gas mask to a “bladed dragon claw.”

“I just need these to open my bag of peanuts,” jokes TSA social media head Bob Burns about a five-bladed flogger.

Burns started the agency’s Instagram account in 2013, which now has 633,000 followers. Rolling Stone ranked the TSA’s Instagram account higher than that of Beyoncé and NASA on its list of the 100 best, calling the TSA’s finds “utterly fascinating, and — if we’re being honest — a little terrifying.”

TSA marks its checkpoint discoveries with the hashtag #TSAgoodcatch.

The TSA also crowdsources material. Not sure if your brass knuckles can fly? TSA encourages travelers to send via Twitter or Facebook Messenger photos of items and then will respond whether it can be brought on board in carryon luggage, whether it’s a potato (yes), a cow horn (yes), a movie prop of a rotting corpse (yes), a dog (check with the airline) or hatchets (seriously?).

The agency uses its Instagram account to inform passengers how to travel with weapons, a shocking variety of which can indeed fly, if they are in checked luggage.

Burns says some photos that come across his desk are not safe for work and he doesn’t post them, such as a face-harness sex toy and severed bear paws.

Here are some of the highlights of 2016:

Don’t try wearing this after holiday pie.

This could bring the battle for the armrest to a whole new level.

This knuckle knife was discovered in a carry-on bag at Memphis (MEM). Knives of any size are not allowed in carry-on bags. They must be packed in checked bags. #TSATravelTips A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on Sep 19, 2016 at 4:01am PDT

Cheerful weapons

These happy little throwing knives were discovered in a carry-on bag at San Diego (SAN). All knives, whether happy or sad, are not allowed in carry-on bags. Please place them in your checked baggage. A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on Dec 13, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

Headed to Hollywood?

Talk about deadheading… This crusty ol' chap is actually a prop from the #TexasChainsawMassacre movie. He was brought through a checkpoint at the Atlanta (#ATL) International Airport, where as you can see, he was screened and sent on his jolly way. #TSAOnTheJob A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on May 15, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

It’s a replica, TSA says.

Cute or dangerous?

#TSATravelTips – In addition to being a cute cat keychain, this is a punching weapon. Just as with brass knuckles, they’re prohibited from being packed or carried through the checkpoint. This one was discovered this week at the Norfolk International Airport (ORF). You can pack them in your checked baggage. A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on May 9, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

The blood may be fake

Just no.

Not always good to have hobbies.

Pizza can fly.

#TSATravelTips One of our followers sent us a picture of their pizza getting ready to go through the X-ray at Philadelphia (PHL). So in case you were wondering, pie can fly. Or you can just take it to your gate area and #nom on it. Thanks to @abbeymatre for sharing this with us! A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on Aug 26, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

“We don’t know it’s inert…”

Subtle.

Many pups can fly, but check with your airline.