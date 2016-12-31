US president-elect Donald Trump is a man of many tweets. He likes to send well wishes—even to the haters and the losers—on major holidays. New Year’s Eve, 2016 was no exception:

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Last year, president Obama had a different message for the new year.

Ring in the new year with the one you love. pic.twitter.com/lWjSZtN9N7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 1, 2016

Obama hasn’t sent out New Year’s Eve greeting every year he’s been in office, but he has offered statements from the White House. On Dec. 31, 2009, he wished everyone a happy New Year and reminded Americans be hopeful for 2010. “While 2009 was difficult for many Americans, we must also look back on this year with the knowledge that brighter days are ahead of us,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, on New Year’s Eve in 2002, president George W. Bush also had a message of progress: “I encourage all Americans…to join with me in reaffirming our commitment to helping people around the world achieve peace and freedom,” he said in a similar statement.

Rather than focusing on optimism about the future and unity, like his predecessors, Trump’s words emphasize discord—despite the fact that in his victory speech he called for Americans to “bind the wounds of division.”

That said, signing off with “Love!” instead of “Sad!” is a variation on his usual tweets. Optimists will have to take what they can get.