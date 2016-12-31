Gunmen opened fire on New Year’s Eve celebrations in an Istanbul nightclub

This is a developing story.

At least one gunman opened fire in an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of 2017. Thirty-five people have been killed, according to a statement by the province’s governor Vasip Şahin, including one policeman. Forty people have been reported injured.

Several hundred New Year’s celebrants had been packed inside the popular club Reina, according to local media, when the attack began around 1:30am. Early reports described the attacker as dressed in a Santa costume.

Police and ambulances gathered outside the club, which is located in the Ortakoy district on the European side of the city. According to local newspaper Hurriyet, Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) banned further broadcasts about the Jan. 1 attack after Sahin’s statement.

Turkey has been troubled by terror threats and attacks throughout the past year, including the assassination of a Russian diplomat in December and suicide attacks at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport in June.