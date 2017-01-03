Twitter’s China head has departed after only eight months at the company

That was fast.

Kathy Chen, Twitter’s managing director of Greater China, has left the company only eight months after joining.

Chen announced the news on Twitter, naturally, via a tweetstorm on Dec. 31—a move most companies employ when they want to bury bad news.

1/12 Hi everyone, I have some updates to share with you about Twitter's Greater China business. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

2/12 As you know, our focus in Great China is to help Chinese businesses to reach a global audience on our live communications platform. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

3/12 Great China is one of our fastest growing revenue markets in Asia Pacific for Twitter today and we remain committed to this market. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

4/12 We have grown our Greater China advertiser base nearly 400% over the past 2 years and we thank all of them for their support. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

5/12 We have fully transitioned our Chinese ad sales & support activities to our APAC HQ. All Chinese ad queries go to Alan Lan (@bluealan). — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

6/12 At this time, our HK office will stay open to maintain our Greater China presence & for business opportunities with Chinese companies. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

7/12 Now that the Twitter APAC team is working directly with Chinese advertisers, this is the right time for me to leave the company. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

8/12 I'm proud to have helped build a successful Great China business for Twitter and thank @shaileshrao & @alizaknox for the opportunity. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

9/12 Working at Twitter has opened my mind, my passion is to connect people to the world through cross-cultural communications & businesses. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

10/12 I will take some time off to recharge, study about different cultures and then pursue more international business opportunities. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

11/12 I wish Twitter all the best as it is a fantastic platform for everyone to express themselves & to see what is happening in the world. — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

12/12 Thank you again for all of your support! I wish you a Happy & Prosperous New Year in 2017! #LoveTwitter — Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016

Chen’s departure comes amid a wave of high-ranking staff exits at Twitter. But hers is remarkable in that her appointment, to begin with, marked one of the more bizarre developments in China’s tech industry over the last year.

Twitter, like Facebook, has been inaccessible in China for years thanks to the Great Firewall, which blocks consumer access to its site and related services. Unlike Facebook, however, Twitter has been relatively vocal in expressing its lack of interest in getting unblocked in China. When then-CEO Dick Costolo visited China in 2014, the company clearly stated it had no plans to push for a ban lift (link in Chinese) that would let it launch its consumer-facing service there. The company’s position didn’t change in 2015 when it announced it would open an office in Hong Kong to sell ad space to Chinese advertisers.

Given the company’s stated lack of enthusiasm in an official China launch, and the mundane nature of ad sales, the announcement of Chen’s hiring in April by Twitter directly to the press was remarkably high profile. More notably, almost as soon as the former Microsoft employee was hired, her background in China’s People’s Liberation Army came to light. This quickly drew suspicion from Twitter’s community of overseas Chinese activists and firewall-jumping programmers. Chinese political cartoonist Badiucao called her appointment “a murderof free speech (sic).”

【Death of Twitter】Deep worry about twitter hiring @kathychen2016 as China MD. Itz a murder of freespeech. @jack pic.twitter.com/UEuAQqcPlG — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) April 16, 2016

Moreover, during her tenure at the company, Chen filled her feed with retweets from People’s Daily and Xinhua—two of China’s state media outlets. Her taste tended to lean towards innocuous clickbait rather than blatant pro-party propaganda. But this likely did little to allay fears, however irrational, that Chinese users might be censored or monitored.

A few weeks ago, Twitter announced that the Hong Kong office Chen oversaw would be shuttered, with some of the staff relocating to Singapore. At the time, Twitter said she would remain with the company.

Her exit has been welcomed by Chinese activists on Twitter.

Twitter China ex-MD Kathy Chen @kathychen2016 blocked me shortly after I Tweeted about her resignation. Yet she brags about boosting ads 😊 https://t.co/165wegp89R — Rose Tang (唐路） (@rosetangy) January 2, 2017