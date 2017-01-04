No wonder Flipkart is bleeding. Just look at these ridiculous salaries

Salaries of Flipkart employees could put you to shame.

In April-March 2016, India’s largest homegrown e-commerce company paid over Rs10 crore ($1.5 million) to six of its employees and over a crore to 101 others, regulatory filings sourced by data platform Tofler shows.

The compensation to these top-paid employees alone takes the company’s remuneration bill to around Rs300 crore.

Six of the highest paid people at Flipkart in fiscal 2016 were:

Name Designation Age (years) Work experience (years) Remuneration paid (Rs crore) Mekin Maheshwari Chief people officer 36 8 35.3 Ankit Nagori* Chief business officer 31 4 21.9 Mukesh Bansal* CEO-commerce platform 41 18 21.8 Sameer Nigam* Senior vice-president 39 10 17.7 Amod Malviya Chief technology officer 25 8 11.7 Rahul Chari * VP – engineering 38 11 10.6

* Indicates employees who left during the year.

Amod Malviya and Mekin Maheshwari left their positions in July and September 2015, respectively, and took up advisory roles in the company.

These remunerations include salary, allowances, leave travel allowances, company’s contribution to provident fund, superannuation fund, and gratuity fund, among other things, according to the filing made by Flipkart to the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

These massive payouts were made even as the company was bleeding.

In fiscal 2016, Flipkart Internet (which operates Flipkart) posted a loss of Rs2,306 crore, more than doubled from a year ago. This despite revenue growing around 140% to Rs1,952 crore.

The payouts are also from a period when the Bengaluru-based company was facing devaluation and difficulty in raising fresh funds at preferred valuation.

In March 2016, investor Morgan Stanley trimmed Flipkart’s valuation by 27% to $11 billion. By April 2016, the company had faced rejections from several potential investors, the Mint newspaper reported.

No comparison

Flipkart’s fierce rival Amazon India was pretty modest in comparison.

In fiscal 2016, the highest-paid employee at Amazon Seller Services, the American company’s main unit in India, was Stephen Walter, the HR director for India and China; Walter got Rs4.29 crore. Amazon’s India head Amit Agarwal received Rs3.16 crore.

Below are the 10 highest-paid employees at Amazon Seller Services in fiscal 2016, according to the company’s RoC filing: