The 10 cars with the lowest depreciation values in 2025 If you're looking for a car you can sell in a few years, a new study has some good options for you

As car prices continue to rise, some vehicle owners are being hit by one of the steepest depreciation trends in years.

According to a new analysis from NexusMedia using EasySearch data, the average vehicle has lost 45.6% of its value over five years — a sharp decrease that translates to significant financial loss for everyday drivers. But not all cars depreciate equally, and a handful of models are bucking the trend.

The study evaluated 40 popular sedans, SUVs, trucks, and electric vehicles by comparing their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) with their resale value. The results reveal the top 10 cars that hold their value best over time and shed some light on what today’s car buyers might want to consider for long-term savings.

"Resale value patterns reveal a fascinating disconnect between what consumers want and what holds its worth in the marketplace," said a spokesperson for NexusMedia. "While buyers obsess over horsepower, luxury features, and cutting-edge technology when purchasing new vehicles, the secondary market rewards the opposite: reliability, cheap parts availability, and proven mechanical simplicity. This creates a peculiar automotive paradox where the most exciting cars to own often become the most expensive mistakes to own long-term.”

Continue reading to see the 10 cars that currently depreciate the least.