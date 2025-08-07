The 10 cars with the lowest depreciation values in 2025
If you're looking for a car you can sell in a few years, a new study has some good options for you
As car prices continue to rise, some vehicle owners are being hit by one of the steepest depreciation trends in years.
According to a new analysis from NexusMedia using EasySearch data, the average vehicle has lost 45.6% of its value over five years — a sharp decrease that translates to significant financial loss for everyday drivers. But not all cars depreciate equally, and a handful of models are bucking the trend.
The study evaluated 40 popular sedans, SUVs, trucks, and electric vehicles by comparing their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) with their resale value. The results reveal the top 10 cars that hold their value best over time and shed some light on what today’s car buyers might want to consider for long-term savings.
"Resale value patterns reveal a fascinating disconnect between what consumers want and what holds its worth in the marketplace," said a spokesperson for NexusMedia. "While buyers obsess over horsepower, luxury features, and cutting-edge technology when purchasing new vehicles, the secondary market rewards the opposite: reliability, cheap parts availability, and proven mechanical simplicity. This creates a peculiar automotive paradox where the most exciting cars to own often become the most expensive mistakes to own long-term.”
Continue reading to see the 10 cars that currently depreciate the least.
10. Chevrolet Blazer EV – 21.22%
Credit: Chevrolet
Rounding out the top 10, the Blazer EV lost just over 21% of its original value — better than average in the volatile EV segment. SUVs that sold for $45k a few years ago have a resale value of $35k in 2025.
9. Chevrolet Equinox EV – 19.37%
Credit: Chevrolet
Chevy’s electric crossover dropped $8K, or a little less than 20%, in value but still outperformed many newer EVs. SUVs that sold for $42k a few years ago have a resale value of $34k in 2025.
8. Chevrolet Silverado EV – 18.74%
Credit: Chevrolet
Despite its high sticker price, the electric Silverado has held on to nearly 81% of its value, aided by EV demand. Silverados that sold for $69k have a resale value of $56k 2025.
7. Toyota Corolla – 18.16%
Credit: Toyota
A longtime favorite for affordability and longevity, the Corolla's 18% depreciation confirms its strength in the used market. The car sold for $23k in 2020 and has a resale value of $18k in 2025.
6. Chevrolet Equinox – 17.80%
Credit: Chevrolet
Another practical SUV on the list, the Equinox shed $5K in value, thanks in part to its consistent sales volume and mainstream appeal. The SUV sold for $28k in 2020 and has a resale value of $23k in 2025.
5. Kia Sportage – 16.02%
MarioGuti / Getty Images
The Sportage combines value with versatility, making it a popular used choice. Owners selling today only see a $4K drop from its $24K MSRP in 2020.
4. Hyundai Kona Electric – 14.43%
Aliaksandr Litviniuk / Getty Images
Affordable and practical, the Kona Electric lost just 14.43% of its value in five years. Its minimal depreciation reflects growing acceptance of compact EVs. Konas that sold for $20k have a resale value of $17k in 2025.
3. BMW 3 Series – 14.11%
Sue Thatcher / Getty Images
The only luxury vehicle in the top 10, the BMW 3 Series defies the trend of steep premium car depreciation by retaining strong resale appeal. Cars sold for $41k in 2020 have a resale value of $35k in 2025, according to the study.
2. Chevrolet Silverado – 13.31%
Credit: Chevrolet
As a dependable workhorse, the gas-powered Silverado holds value better than many trucks. It dropped just $5K in value, from $35K to $30K, according to the study.
1. Toyota RAV4 – Depreciation: 9.55%
Credit: Toyota
The RAV4 tops the list, losing less than 10% of its value over five years. Its reputation for reliability and strong demand on the used market keep resale prices high. SUVs that sold for $27K in 2020 now have a resale value of $24K.