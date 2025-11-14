10 stand‑up comics dominating ticket sales right now
These 10 stand‑up performers are leading the charge in live touring and ticket‑sales so far in 2025
Tim Mossholder / Unsplash
The live comedy market has become a serious business. In 2025, audiences are filling arenas, buying VIP packages, and streaming specials, turning stand‑up into a major touring category.
Data across ticket platforms and industry trackers show a select handful of comics who are generating massive revenue and drawing large crowds, across the U.S. and abroad.
With touring costs rising and strong global demand, these comics are turning live stand‑up into high‑yield entertainment ventures. They are leveraging streaming specials, VIP experiences, and branded merchandise to diversify revenue streams.
Sponsorships and festival appearances amplify their reach, creating a model where live shows act as both profit centers and marketing engines. In many cases, ticket sales alone rival those of mid‑sized concert tours, proving that comedy has become a scalable, global entertainment industry.
Here are 10 comedians who are clearly leading the pack.
Kevin Hart
Bogomil Mihaylov / Unsplash
Kevin Hart remains the top earner in live comedy, with estimated tour revenue in 2025 reaching around $70 million, according to Accio. His global “Reality Check” tour covers arenas and international markets, leveraging his film and streaming profile. Fans expect high energy, celebrity cameos, and big venues.
Sebastian Maniscalco
Brands People / Unsplash
Sebastian Maniscalco ranks on Billboard’s list, and his “It Ain’t Right” tour added high‑profile dates and set new records at venues like MSG and the Intuit Dome. His observational style and strong live following translate into major box‑office numbers.
Gabriel Iglesias
Simon H / Unsplash
Gabriel Iglesias is listed as one of the top comics in revenue and attendance. Known for his family‑friendly humor and heavy touring schedule, Iglesias plays large venues and leverages international dates to maximize volume. His brand appeals across demographics and regions.
Jo Koy
Matt Botsford / Unsplash
Jo Koy appears in the Billboard top‑5 touring list and his stand‑up shows routinely sell out in major cities. Koy’s cross‑cultural appeal and comedic pace make him a consistent live performer.
Dave Chappelle
Jonathan Kim / Unsplash
Dave Chappelle maintains elite touring status through selective shows with high ticket prices. Accio lists him among the top‑selling comedians, emphasizing earnings over volume. His reputation and exclusivity allow him to draw large returns even with fewer dates.
Ricky Gervais
Philip Yu / Unsplash
Ricky Gervais appears in Accio’s top‑sales ranking as his tours and specials continue to sell out globally. His brand now extends into streaming and live events. Gervais’s sharp, irreverent style translates into plenty of international ticket‐sales.
Ali Wong
Denise Jans / Unsplash
Ali Wong is featured in Accio’s list, and known for her Netflix specials and multi‑platform presence, she now scales live production with a tour that plays arenas and theaters alike. Wong blends stand‑up with storytelling, giving her shows wide appeal.
Amy Schumer
Joe Yates / Unsplash
Amy Schumer shows up as she’s re-energized her live stand‑up presence with a high‑profile tour and new specials. Her combination of personal narrative and broad audience recognition keeps ticket demand elevated.
Tom Segura
Cesar Jimenez / Unsplash
Tom Segura makes Accio’s list. He built his live tour presence steadily through podcasts, specials, and global comedy festivals. The result: strong ticket‑sales momentum from loyal fans who travel for his shows.
Nikki Glaser
Jonathan Borba / Unsplash
Nikki Glaser is highlighted by AXIOS as one of the “top‑selling women in comedy” for 2025, leading ticket sales in 24 U.S. states. Her national tour and rising brand make her a standout among live‑comedy performers. Glaser’s success challenges historic gender gaps in live‑tour revenue.