10 stand‑up comics dominating ticket sales right now

The live comedy market has become a serious business. In 2025, audiences are filling arenas, buying VIP packages, and streaming specials, turning stand‑up into a major touring category.

Data across ticket platforms and industry trackers show a select handful of comics who are generating massive revenue and drawing large crowds, across the U.S. and abroad.

With touring costs rising and strong global demand, these comics are turning live stand‑up into high‑yield entertainment ventures. They are leveraging streaming specials, VIP experiences, and branded merchandise to diversify revenue streams.

Sponsorships and festival appearances amplify their reach, creating a model where live shows act as both profit centers and marketing engines. In many cases, ticket sales alone rival those of mid‑sized concert tours, proving that comedy has become a scalable, global entertainment industry.

Here are 10 comedians who are clearly leading the pack.