The first exit polls in the UK election are out and the pound is plunging

Voting is over in the UK and the first exit polls were a big shock, not least to the markets.

The polls suggest that the Conservative party, led by prime minister Theresa May, have lost their majority in the British parliament, though still remain the biggest party, according to the BBC. The opposition Labour party has picked up seats, but forming a coalition with other left-leaning parties with enough seats to form a majority will be difficult, according to the exit polls.

The pound promptly plunged against the dollar by about 1.5% as the exit polls were published at 10pm local time. Constituencies won’t announce official results until the early hours of Friday morning, with many key swing seats finishing their counts around 4am.

In calling the unexpected “snap” election, May’s Conservative party was expected to expand its majority in parliament, which was 330 seats in the 650-member chamber. Instead, the exit polls suggest the UK is headed for a “hung” parliament, with all the uncertainty and instability that entails, just over a week before official Brexit negotiations are scheduled to begin.