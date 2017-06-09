Watch live: Tim Cook delivers MIT’S 2017 commencement speech

Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver MIT’s 2017 commencement address this morning (Friday, June 9) to graduates at the university’s Cambridge, MA campus. The ceremony begins at 10 am and Cook is expected to give his speech around 10:50 am.

“Apple stands at the intersection of liberal arts and technology, and we’re proud to have many outstanding MIT graduates on our team,” Cook said in a statement when the speech was announced. “We believe deeply that technology can be a powerful force for good, and I’m looking forward to speaking to the Class of 2017 as they look ahead to making their own mark on the world.”

Other recent MIT commencement speakers have included the Matt Damon (2016), US chief technology officer Megan Smith (2015), DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman (2014), Dropbox co-founder and CEO Drew Houston (2013), and Khan Academy founder Sal Kahn (2012).

