Scientists made a robot dance teacher to help humans feel comfortable interacting with AI

People are often afraid of AI-enabled robots causing them physical harm. That got some scientists from Tohoku University thinking. What could they do to help humans feel physically comfortable interacting with robots?

Diego Felipe Paez Granados, a PhD candidate at the System Robotics Laboratory at Tohoku University came up with a plan. He and his team built a robot dance teacher. After all, what better way is there to study the physical interactions between humans and robots than having them dance together?

The robot dance teacher is programed to give a dynamic assessment of its partner’s performance so that it treats beginners and veterans according to their skill level. Check out the video above to see how it does its job.