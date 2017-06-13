Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is taking a break from running the company

Embattled Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence.

In a company-wide email (read in full below), Kalanick said he is taking time off to grieve for his mother, who was killed in a boating accident in late May. His father was seriously injured in the accident. Kalanick did not say when he would return. Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kalanick’s leave could give Uber the chance it desperately needs to hit the reset button. The ride-hailing company has been roiled by scandal this year and has developed a reputation for a toxic corporate culture. Many hold Kalanick directly responsible. Uber’s CEO is known for his hard-charging, ends-justify-the-means approach to doing business.

Before this year those tactics included sabotaging competitors; misleading drivers about earnings; and strong-arming regulators and politicians. So far in 2017, Uber has been caught sabotaging more competitors; evading law enforcement; and passing around the medical records of a rape victim in India. Kalanick in February was filmed berating an Uber driver who complained about lower rates.

Uber’s board met June 11 to discuss the results of an investigation into the company’s culture conducted by former US attorney general Eric Holder. The board voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from the Holder report, which included cutting ties with chief business officer and trusted Kalanick advisor Emil Michael, who announced his departure yesterday. The findings and recommendations of the report are being shared with employees at an all-hands meeting today.

As of June 12, Kalanick was still weighing whether to take a leave of absence. Tech news site The Information reported that he told board directors a leave could be problematic, considering how many other executive slots are vacant at Uber.

Kalanick acknowledged that he needed leadership help after his filmed outburst against the Uber driver. “It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up,” Kalanick wrote in a blog post. He’s protected in his position as chief executive by his share-based voting power.

Uber said last week that it had hired Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, to report directly to Kalanick and “work as a partner” with chief human resources officer Liane Hornsey.

Among other things, Frei is charged with helping Uber reorder its executive ranks. She appears to be having an influence already. Frei told Recode last week that she hoped to have more independent members added to Uber’s board. On June 12, the company announced that Wan Ling Martello, an executive vice president at Nestle, would join the board.

Here’s Kalanick’s full email: