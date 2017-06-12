NEXT DRAFT

Loving v Virginia, the Pornhub Kinsey scale, and eight other stories you might have missed today

In this Sunday, June 11, 2017, photo, a food vender walks under flying kites on Tam Thanh beach during an International Kite Festival in Quang Nam province, Vietnam. Hundreds of flying giant sea creatures, animal shaped and folklore inspired kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky.
Look to the sky. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
1. We’re Mix-a-Lot

It’s been five decades since the Loving v Virginia ruling that made interracial marriages legal across the country. So this seems like a reasonable time to check in on some of the related stats. According to Pew, “in 2015, 17% of all U.S. newlyweds had a spouse of a different race or ethnicity, marking more than a fivefold increase since 1967, when 3% of newlyweds were intermarried.” As you’d imagine, many more Americans now say marrying someone of a different race is good for society, and the number of those who indicate an opposition has dropped: “In 1990, 63% of nonblack adults surveyed said they would be very or somewhat opposed to a close relative marrying a black person; today the figure stands at 14%.” (Full disclosure: I’m Jewish and my wife is Samoan; so our son overpowers people in sports, but then feels really guilty about it.)

+ The NYT shares readers’ reflections on being in a mixed-race marriage: Loving, 50 Years Later.

+ Last week, Bill Maher was rightfully taking heat for using the N word during his weekly show. There were calls to fire him. HBO didn’t do that. Instead, Maher had Michael Eric Dyson and Ice Cube on his show. Each of them led discussions on the topic that were endlessly valuable. Sometimes, firing does less good than talking. The admonishments Maher received from Dyson and Ice Cube were representative of an increasingly endangered species: Honest conversation.

