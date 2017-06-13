Watch LIVE: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate on Russia

US attorney general Jeff Sessions is to testify today (June 13) at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that will center on his meetings with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Sessions has recused himself from the federal investigations into possible Russian interference in the election after reports that he had spoken twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the US.
How to watch the Sessions hearing online
Sessions’s testimony is slated to begin around 2:30pm ET. It will be streamed online via PBS NewsHour (you can also watch PBS’s stream here, on the player above) and C-SPAN.
The hearing will also be streamed live on the Senate intelligence committee’s website.
To catch up on what you need to know:
- Jeff Sessions has done more damage in his first 100 days than his boss
- James Comey’s statement describes in detail the way Trump pressured him for loyalty, not honesty
- The ultimate guide to Donald Trump’s Russia connections
- From the FBI to the Senate: The status of everyone still investigating Trump’s Russia ties