Watch LIVE: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate on Russia

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL), an advisor to U.S. President Elect Donald Trump, speaks to members of the Media in the lobby of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York November 17, 2016.
In session. (Reuters/Mike Segar/File Photo)
US attorney general Jeff Sessions is to testify today (June 13) at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that will center on his meetings with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Sessions has recused himself from the federal investigations into possible Russian interference in the election after reports that he had spoken twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the US.

How to watch the Sessions hearing online

Sessions’s testimony is slated to begin around 2:30pm ET. It will be streamed online via PBS NewsHour (you can also watch PBS’s stream here, on the player above) and C-SPAN.

The hearing will also be streamed live on the Senate intelligence committee’s website.

To catch up on what you need to know:

