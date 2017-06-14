US Congressman Steve Scalise was shot when a gunman opened fire during baseball practice

A US Congressman and three of his staff members were injured after a gunman opened fire on a baseball practice outside Washington DC on Wednesday morning.

Steve Scalise, a the House majority whip and a Republican from Louisiana, was shot in the hip, Fox News reported, while one of his aides was shot in the chest. The Republican Congressional Baseball Team was practicing near the local YMCA, the local CBS station reported.

Another member of Congress who was there said that over 50 shots were fired:

Text from Mo Brooks, who was at the congressional baseball game practice. pic.twitter.com/gRVj8YjTIU — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 14, 2017

Police in Alexandria, Virginia said they were investigating a “multiple shooting” Wednesday morning.

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

The police department reports that suspect is in police custody.