Donald Trump turns 71 today. Here’s how his age stacks up against other world leaders.

President Donald Trump smiles as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before boarding Marine One helicopter for the trip to nearby Andrews Air Force Base. They are traveling to Milwaukee, to meet with people dealing with healthcare issues. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
The birthday boy. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump turns 71 today, becoming only the second US president to hit that age while in office. Serving two terms would see him overtake former US president Ronald Reagan, who was two weeks shy of 78 when he left office.

Trump is the fourth-oldest leader in the G20, and oldest elected leader after South Africa’s Jacob Zuma, who is 75. (Saudi Arabia and Brazil have leaders old than Trump, but the former is a monarchy and the latter installed its vice president in the top office after president Dilma Rousseff was impeached.)

We hope Trump enjoys all his favorite things on his 71st.

The 10 oldest G20 leaders

Leader Country Age In office since
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia 81 2015
Michel Temer Brazil 76 2016
Jacob Zuma South Africa 75 2009
Donald Trump United States 71 2017
Narendra Modi India 66 2014
Vladimir Putin Russia 64 years, 251 days 2000
Moon Jae-in South Korea 64 years, 142 days 2017
Xi Jingping China 64 years, two days 2013
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey 63 years, 110 days 2003
Angela Merkel Germany 62 years, 335 days 2005

The oldest US presidents

President In office Age (leaving office) Age at death
Ronald Reagan 1981-1989 77 years, 349 days 93 years, 120 days
Donald Trump 2017- at least 71 years n/a
Dwight Eisenhower 1953-1961 70 years, 98 days 78 years, 166 days
Andrew Jackson 1829-1837 69 years, 355 days 78 years, 86 days
James Buchanan 1857-1861 69 years, 316 days 77 years, 40 days
Harry Truman 1985-1953 68 years, 258 days 88 years, 233 days
George H.W. Bush 1989-1993 68 years, 223 days n/a
