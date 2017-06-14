Donald Trump turns 71 today. Here’s how his age stacks up against other world leaders.

Donald Trump turns 71 today, becoming only the second US president to hit that age while in office. Serving two terms would see him overtake former US president Ronald Reagan, who was two weeks shy of 78 when he left office.

Trump is the fourth-oldest leader in the G20, and oldest elected leader after South Africa’s Jacob Zuma, who is 75. (Saudi Arabia and Brazil have leaders old than Trump, but the former is a monarchy and the latter installed its vice president in the top office after president Dilma Rousseff was impeached.)

We hope Trump enjoys all his favorite things on his 71st.

The 10 oldest G20 leaders

Leader Country Age In office since King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia 81 2015 Michel Temer Brazil 76 2016 Jacob Zuma South Africa 75 2009 Donald Trump United States 71 2017 Narendra Modi India 66 2014 Vladimir Putin Russia 64 years, 251 days 2000 Moon Jae-in South Korea 64 years, 142 days 2017 Xi Jingping China 64 years, two days 2013 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey 63 years, 110 days 2003 Angela Merkel Germany 62 years, 335 days 2005

The oldest US presidents