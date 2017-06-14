Donald Trump turns 71 today. Here’s how his age stacks up against other world leaders.

Donald Trump turns 71 today, becoming only the second US president to hit that age while in office. Serving two terms would see him overtake former US president Ronald Reagan, who was two weeks shy of 78 when he left office.
Trump is the fourth-oldest leader in the G20, and oldest elected leader after South Africa’s Jacob Zuma, who is 75. (Saudi Arabia and Brazil have leaders old than Trump, but the former is a monarchy and the latter installed its vice president in the top office after president Dilma Rousseff was impeached.)
We hope Trump enjoys all his favorite things on his 71st.
The 10 oldest G20 leaders
|Leader
|Country
|Age
|In office since
|King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
|Saudi Arabia
|81
|2015
|Michel Temer
|Brazil
|76
|2016
|Jacob Zuma
|South Africa
|75
|2009
|Donald Trump
|United States
|71
|2017
|Narendra Modi
|India
|66
|2014
|Vladimir Putin
|Russia
|64 years, 251 days
|2000
|Moon Jae-in
|South Korea
|64 years, 142 days
|2017
|Xi Jingping
|China
|64 years, two days
|2013
|Recep Tayyip Erdogan
|Turkey
|63 years, 110 days
|2003
|Angela Merkel
|Germany
|62 years, 335 days
|2005
The oldest US presidents
|President
|In office
|Age (leaving office)
|Age at death
|Ronald Reagan
|1981-1989
|77 years, 349 days
|93 years, 120 days
|Donald Trump
|2017-
|at least 71 years
|n/a
|Dwight Eisenhower
|1953-1961
|70 years, 98 days
|78 years, 166 days
|Andrew Jackson
|1829-1837
|69 years, 355 days
|78 years, 86 days
|James Buchanan
|1857-1861
|69 years, 316 days
|77 years, 40 days
|Harry Truman
|1985-1953
|68 years, 258 days
|88 years, 233 days
|George H.W. Bush
|1989-1993
|68 years, 223 days
|n/a