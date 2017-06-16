Introducing Quartz’s newest bot: @TrumpOfYore

Becoming president inevitably changes your perspective. But Donald Trump has flip-flopped on many issues: He praises what he used to criticize and ignores things he had previously made it his mission to highlight. Perhaps the most glaring evidence is found in his Twitter feed: His past tweets at times contradict his present ones so perfectly it’s funny.

For instance, Trump complained on Nov. 10, 2017, that people were protesting his election:

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

But four years earlier, after Obama’s election, he was the one calling for protests:

We can't let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

In 2012, he had much to criticize about the electoral college:

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

But four years later the system that made him president with a minority of the popular vote was “genius”:

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

The list of examples is long, and juxtaposing Trump’s old tweets to his new ones has become a popular sport. But finding the apposite tweet from three or four years ago is an arduous process. Could it be automated?

We enlisted Quartz’s bot studio to find out.

You can’t (yet, at least) build a bot with a sense of irony. But as John Keefe, our bot developer, explains, you can build one to compare new tweets with old ones and calculate how similar they are. Similar tweets have at least a chance of being on the same subject but contradictory—which are what we’re looking for.

The result, Trump of Yore, is online here.

It’s a work in progress. Sometimes, the tweets it selects are clearly closely related, such as these two from 2017 and 2013:

My daughter, Ivanka, will be on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

My wife, Melania, will be on @QVC today @ 5 PM selling really beautiful jewelry at a very low price. Perfect for Mother’s Day—call in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2013

Sometimes, the bot’s pairings make hardly any sense:

Great numbers on the economy. All of our work, including the passage of many bills & regulation killing Executive Orders, now kicking in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

Residential Capital, a company in which Warren Buffett is involved, went bankrupt – but that doesn't mean that Warren Buffett went bankrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2013

Still, the key problem is that even when the bot is spot-on, it can’t tell whether or not the two tweets represent a Trump flip-flop. Here’s a pair it produced showing that on at least one thing, the president’s mind hasn’t changed:

7 million Americans are going to lose their jobs due to ObamaCare. 46 million face 300% premium increases. DEFUND! #MakeDCListen — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2013

2 million more people just dropped out of ObamaCare. It is in a death spiral. Obstructionist Democrats gave up, have no answer = resist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

So while TrumpOfYore can definitely work as an assistant, scanning through far more tweets than a human has time for and selecting a shortlist of similar ones, it won’t be replacing a human sense of humor any time soon.