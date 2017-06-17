The criminal case against Bill Cosby has been declared a mistrial

A mistrial has been declared in the Bill Cosby criminal case after jurors deliberated for more than 52 hours without coming to a consensus.

The trial lasted 11 days.

The court proceedings stemmed from allegations that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. At the time, Constand was working at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University, as the director of operations for its women’s basketball team. She is one of dozens of women who have accused the comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting them. So far, Constand’s allegations are the only ones to have resulted in a trial.

Cosby faced three assault charges. Each carried a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Shortly after the mistrial was declared, district attorney Kevin Steele announced that he will retry Cosby. Steele serves in the Pennsylvania county where Cosby lives.

Steele: Judge said he'd schedule retrial "in the next 120 days. Legally, we have 365 days…but we’re going to push it along" #CosbyTrial — Dana DiFilippo (@DanaDiFilippo) June 17, 2017

Steele on his last deadlocked trial, in '92, says w/a slight smile: "I retried it and got a guilty verdict." #CosbyTrial — Dana DiFilippo (@DanaDiFilippo) June 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, issued a statement that was sent out on her husband’s Twitter account.

Statement From Mrs. Camille Cosby pic.twitter.com/nfBF92BpN1 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2017

