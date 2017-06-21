We asked nine of India’s CEOs and entrepreneurs to tell us their favourite yoga pose

There’s nothing like yoga to calm the frazzled nerves of a C-suite executive.

While many Indian corporate leaders focus on running or cross-fit training to keep fit, others turn to the traditional surya namaskar routine, known for improving blood circulation, or even the sirsasana (headstand) to boost their mental and physical well-being.

As people around the world celebrate International Yoga Day, Quartz asked some of India’s corporate leaders about their yoga routines.

Anuj Rakyan, founder and managing director, beverage company Raw Pressery

Favourite yoga asana: Sirsasana (headstand).



“Growing up as an athlete, I took a keen interest in health and fitness. Yoga has been an integral part of my childhood. (I was) introduced to yoga and meditation by my mother, and I use yoga as a way to clear my thoughts and focus my energies on the positive.”

Shubhra Chadda, co-founder, accessories chain Chumbak

Favourite yoga asana: Virabhadrasana III asana (warrior III pose).

“I started practising yoga five years ago to help keep me balanced and calm. I was looking for a form of exercise to improve my mental and physical well-being, and after trying out yoga, it really appealed to me. The Virabhadrasana III asana has helped me improve my focus and physical and mental balance.”

Sairee Chahal, founder and CEO, Sheroes, a career network for women

Favourite yoga asana: Adho mukha śvānāsana (downward-facing dog pose).

“About four years ago I started practising yoga out of curiosity. I was looking for a fitness routine…something I could do on my own. I learnt it by watching YouTube videos. (Yoga) keeps me high on energy and gives a sense of order to my day.”

Harshil Mehta, CEO, DHFL, a housing finance company

Favourite yoga asana: Surya namaskar (sun salutation).

“The asanas not only improve physical flexibility but they also enhance our entire circulation system. Apart from that, it helps in developing one’s mental agility, creativity, and intuitive impulses.”

Aman Arora, co-founder and director, milkshake chain Keventers

Favourite yoga asana: Mudrasana (psychic union pose), Vrksasana (tree pose), Halasana (plow pose), and Sarvangasana (shoulder-stand).

“I started yoga at the age of 25. My motivation to start doing yoga was initiated by my mother, who introduced me to Iyengar yoga, a form of Hatha yoga. Iyengar yoga has not only helped me in dealing with the regular stress of the corporate world but also helps me create apt responses for any stressful solution. It is my way of creating my little introspective moments.”

Gautam Sinha, founder, leather brand Nappa Dori

Favourite yoga asana: Surya namaskar (sun salutation).



“(Surya namaskar) is a complete body workout in itself. For me, yoga reduces day-to-day mental as well as physical stress and helps me attain inner peace.”

Amruda Nair, CEO, Aiana Hotels & Resorts

Favourite yoga asana: Bhekasana (frog pose).

“I have been practicing yoga for years. I would tag along when I was a kid for my mom’s lessons as a teenager. I only started practicing on my own in my late 20s. Yoga for me is a stress-buster. I start my morning with surya namaskars when I feel the need to regroup.”

Bala Parthasarathy, CEO, MoneyTap, an online loan application firm

Favourite yoga asana: Sarvangasana (shoulder stand).

“I distinctly feel higher energy and have a more positive outlook. I am also calmer on the days I do yoga.”

Arokiaswamy Velumani, founder, Thyrocare Technologies, a chain of diagnostic centres

Favourite yoga asana: Padmasan (lotus position).