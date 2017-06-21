The people within Uber who could potentially replace Travis Kalanick as CEO

Travis Kalanick is out at Uber.

Yesterday (June 20) the controversial leader resigned as CEO of the $70 billion ride-sharing company after five major investors urged him to step down, according to the New York Times (paywall). He’ll reportedly remain on Uber’s board.

The unraveling of Kalanick’s reign (and the company’s bro culture) started in February when former Uber engineer Susan Fowler detailed allegations of rampant sexism at the firm in a blog post.

Since then, Uber has investigated claims of harassment, discrimination, and bullying, subsequently firing more than 20 employees. Meanwhile a number of senior executives have jumped ship (paywall).

With this exodus, the top of the organization already resembles a slice of Swiss cheese. Now, in addition to five vacancies for senior executives, Uber will soon be on the hunt for a new CEO. (It has been run by a committee of 14 senior executives since Kalanick announced last week that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence.)

Here are six internal candidates, including a few wildcards, who could replace Kalanick:

Garrett Camp, co-founder and chairman

Who better to take Kalanick’s place than his co-founder and Uber’s current chairman?

Kalanick and Garrett Camp came up with the idea of developing a ride-hailing app in 2008, and they established Uber in San Francisco in 2010. While Camp, estimated to be worth $6.3 billion by Forbes, hasn’t been heavily involved in Uber’s day-to-day operations, his history with the company, role as chairman, and CEO experience make him an obvious candidate. Before Uber, he developed the web discovery engine StumbleUpon with his friends in 2002, stepping down as CEO 10 years later.

Ryan Graves, former CEO and employee No. 1

Ryan Graves joined Uber in 2010 as the company’s first employee and CEO. A foil to Kalanick, Graves has been described as a well-liked and vital figure in the company, and employees have said in the past his positive attitude helped improve Uber’s culture. But as Uber tries to change its image, Graves might not be the best face for it. Recode reported he was investigated internally because he was overseeing human resources when Fowler reported claims of sexual harassment.