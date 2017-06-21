The next iPhone will likely—finally—have a completely new design

After three years and three phones, it seems that the iPhone is finally getting a facelift.

Recent reports form Forbes and Apple blog 9to5Mac suggest that the next iPhone, likely called the iPhone 8 (or perhaps the iPhone X), will feature a smaller body than its predecessors, but a far larger screen. A video of a purported dummy version of the phone, shared with 9to5Mac and in line earlier leaks, hint that it will have two rear-facing cameras (arranged vertically instead of horizontally as they are on the iPhone 7 Plus) and no home button or fingerprint sensors.

It seems the new phone will have a larger screen, but in a smaller package. Leaks of potential third-party cases for the next iPhone, uncovered by Forbes, suggest that almost the entirety of the front of the device is a screen, with just a small cutout at the top for the receiver and front-facing camera. According to the report, the screen of the new model will measure 5.8 inches—compare that with the iPhone 7 Plus screen, which is roughly 5.5 inches, but only comprises about two-thirds of the surface. Other new features tossed around the blogosphere for the new iPhone include wireless charging and a fingerprint scanner built into the display.

All of these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt—they’re just that, rumors. But Apple would likely be looking to produce a show-stopping device for this year, not just because it’s the 10th anniversary of the launch of the original iPhone, but also because of recent releases from competitors: The new Samsung Galaxy S8 features a massive, beautiful screen, and a forthcoming device from Essential, a new company from the creator of Android, Andy Rubin, appears to be almost entirely screen.

It’s likely that Apple will unveil its next phone in September, as it has now done for many years. But until then the the company will remain tight-lipped as ever. Apple wasn’t immediately available to comment on these reports.