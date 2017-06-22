NEXT DRAFT

DC spills its secrets, the small towns that have too many jobs, and other stories you may have missed

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell smiles as he leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.
Feelin great. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1. The magical mystery cure

A group of Senators spent weeks quietly working on an Obamacare replacement, and on Thursday, the secret draft was finally released to the public. Full disclosure: I haven’t read the 142-page draft of the bill, because like most Americans, I’ve been too busy debating its contents on social media. A few big bullet points: It’s neither a full repeal of Obamacare, nor a wild departure from the House bill; taxes for the wealthy would be cut, and so would Medicaid; the employer and individual mandates would be eliminated. From The Atlantic: What’s in the Senate Republican Health-Care Bill.

+ WaPo with a solid guide to what the Senate bill changes about Obamacare.

+ Vox: The Senate health bill, explained.

+ The bill is already receiving pushback. From other Senate Republicans.

+ WaPo has a page with all the details and the latest reactions.

