The new branding. Are you pleased with yourselves?

The World Taekwondo Federation has gone by that name since its founding in 1973. But those were more innocent times.

Now the federation, which governs taekwondo competitions around the world, feels it must find a new name.

“In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organization, and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans,” said Choue Chung-won, president of the organization now known simply as World Taekwondo.

He called it an effort to “evolve and adapt to stay relevant and appeal to young and modern audiences.” The new name and accompanying logo were unveiled at the start of the World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, Korea.