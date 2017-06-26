Celebrities celebrate JK Rowling’s moving story of personal struggle and the pursuit of art

In a world of Muggles, the best thing you can do to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book is find your inner wizard—and create something out of nothing.

And don’t tell American comedian Patton Oswalt that making art is just too hard. He used his Twitter account today (June 26) to proclaim that the best way to salute J.K. Rowling is to embrace her do-it-yourself ethic.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

This, right here, is the reason to pursue a career in the arts. It's the expanding of your life and it's always worth it. https://t.co/4WxRGCINZS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 26, 2017

Oswalt’s declarations about the pursuit of art and the artistic life inspired trepidation and fearlessness among his Twitter followers. But he pointed to the 10 years he spent struggling at the start of his career to answer one of the skeptics.

Come on Patton. I'm all for what you're saying but you fail to mention the amount of luck involved. The stars must align. — Chuck Szachta (@chuckpaint) June 26, 2017

The stars didn't align for me the first DECADE of my career. But I had SO MUCH FUN. I hung out with comedians & creatives 24/7. Bliss. https://t.co/0k2ENNndF5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 26, 2017

What Oswalt did not mention in today’s exchanges was this: The pinnacle of his success as a performer and writer has been coupled with the most terrible of personal losses. His wife Michelle McNamara, a true-crime author, died unexpectedly in April 2016. She was 46. Their daughter is now 8.

He will address the aftermath of her death, and life as a widower, father, and artist, in a Netflix standup special scheduled for fall release. (Oswalt told Vanity Fair he will never perform material from the special, taped in Chicago on June 2, live again. But his ardor for tackling difficulties in life, and in subject material, endures. “If something makes you uncomfortable, run for it,” he said. “So now I’m having to really, really do that in the hardest way possible.”)

Does podcasting 80's movies you loved back then and still do love now count??? — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) June 26, 2017

Why shouldn't it? Do you love doing what you're doing? Then surprise — you've made it. https://t.co/0OkshNRmba — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 26, 2017

Like Oswalt, Rowling has also experienced plenty of difficulty in her life along with success. As a single parent, she was at turns jobless, suicidal, and without any tangible reason to expect literary success. It’s a lesson almost all writers have learned. Another striving writer joined Oswalt in using the day to encourage artists to keep their spirits up:

Every major NYC publishing house of children's & YA literature rejected the first Harry Potter book. Take heart, emerging writers! https://t.co/2X4o5G9WIO — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) June 26, 2017

I know a former editor who rejected the first Harry Potter book when it crossed his desk. He drinks. A lot. — Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) June 26, 2017

Oswalt would probably tell that poor editor that drinking is not the best response to disaster. On liquor in particular, he told The New York Times last fall, “I found out the hard way these past few months that alcohol really doesn’t help.”

Instead, he dove back into standup in search of a way to somehow cope with grief. He found that, if you are lucky, the work never ends.