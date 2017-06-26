Trump proclaimed June the official month of many things—with one glaring omission

Here’s a list of things that US president Donald Trump has proclaimed June 2017:

Great Outdoors Month

National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

African-American Music Appreciation Month

National Ocean Month

National Home Ownership Month

You might notice one missing. As June draws to a close—with a weekend of celebrations of sexual diversity and LGBTQ rights across the US—the Trump White House has yet to formally recognize Pride.

That may not seem surprising: The GOP platform has a long history of being anti-gay. But speaking from the floor of the Republican National Convention last July, then candidate Trump made a direct appeal to America’s LGBTQ community.

“As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology,” Trump said, to applause. “As a Republican, I’m so happy to hear you cheering for what I just said.”

Bill Clinton was the first president to proclaim June as gay pride month in 1999. Since then, the habit has fallen along party lines. George W. Bush avoided any mention of pride, and Barack Obama recognized it each June of his presidency, according to USA Today.

This year, the only Trump who remembered her rainbow flag was Ivanka, who tweeted about it on June 2.

Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

(It could have gone better).

