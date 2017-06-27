This chart tells you all you need to know about the Republican health care bill

This chart, drawn from Congressional Budget Office analysis of the health-care legislation proposed by Republican lawmakers in the US Senate, shows fairly effectively the bill’s impact on US insurance coverage: It will, to much the same extent as the previous (House) version, reverse the increase in coverage (i.e, the drop in the number of uninsured people) engendered by president Barack Obama’s health-care law. Whatever else the new bill’s advocates may argue—that insurance doesn’t help people very much, or that it’s not the job of the government to provide health care—the reality is fairly simple: Millions more people, most of them poor, will carry more personal financial risk from illness and accident if this law is enacted.